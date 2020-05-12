The same can be said about the 76ers, whose window to win an NBA championship could close quickly. The team has underachieved for most of the season and hold the sixth-best record in the East. General manager Elton Brand has always said this team was built for the playoffs. Its title chances could get tougher next season when the Nets, with perennial All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving healthy and back in the lineup, would be one of the favorites to win the East next season.