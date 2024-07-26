Charles Barkley rips the NBA after it rejects TNT for ESPN, NBC, and Amazon

Former 76ers great Charles Barkley is speaking out about the NBA’s decision to end its long relationship with TNT.

“Clearly the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning. I’m not sure TNT ever had a chance,” Barkley said in a statement Friday.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced new 11-year TV rights deals with ESPN, NBC, and Amazon that will begin with the 2025-26 season. TNT’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, attempted to match the streaming-only deal signed by Amazon, reportedly worth about $1.8 billion a year, but the NBA rejected the offer.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’s most recent proposal did not match the terms of Amazon Prime Video’s offer and, therefore, we have entered into a long-term arrangement with Amazon,” the league said in a statement.

“TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future,” Barkley said.

“It’s a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans,” Barkley added. “It just sucks.”

What will happen to Inside the NBA?

TNT will air games next season, but the future of the network’s beloved studio show Inside the NBA — featuring Barkley alongside co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal — is unclear after that.

Despite having signed a 10-year deal with TNT in 2020, Barkley has said he intents to retire from TV after next season. Johnson, who is taking a leave of absence from TNT for the rest of the MLB season to take care of “a family matter,” isn’t expected to leave the network if ESPN or Amazon were interested in keeping Inside the NBA going.

“We’re going to give you everything we have next season,” Barkley said.

TNT will likely sue the NBA

Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to take the NBA to court over what it sees as its contractual right to match Amazon’s offer, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand and Ben Pickman.

“We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it,” TNT said in a statement. “We think they have grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond, and we will take appropriate action.”

Among the reasons cited by the NBA for declining Warner Bros. Discovery’s offer include airing games on TNT rather than exclusively streaming them on Max, which doesn’t have the reach of Amazon’s Prime Video. Amazon also reportedly agreed to pay its first three years of the deal now, while Warner Bros. Discovery provided a line-of-credit due to their debt problems.

Regardless, unless the NBA and Warner Bros. Discover can agree on a settlement — perhaps letting the company continue to operate NBA TV and keep Inside the NBA going — the situation will ultimately be settled in a court room.

NBA games coming to NBC and Amazon

While ESPN will continue broadcasting NBA games, including the NBA Finals, NBC and Amazon will also now get their own package of basketball games. Here’s a brief roundup of what NBA fans will be getting beginning in the 2025-26 season:

ESPN and ABC will continue to air the NBA Finals and the league’s annual Christmas games, as well as its Wednesday-night doubleheaders. In addition, ABC will still air games in primetime on some Saturday nights. ESPN and ABC will also air a conference final in 10 seasons of the 11-year deal. NBC will broadcast a Sunday Night Basketball game-of-the week following the end of the NFL playoffs. It will also stream about 50 regular-season games on Peacock and broadcast a regional doubleheader on Tuesday nights. NBC will also air six conference finals, the NBA’s All-Star weekend, and John Tesh’s Roundball Rock basketball theme will be coming back.

Amazon will stream games on Prime Video Friday nights and some Saturday afternoons. It will also stream the Thursday-night doubleheaders that used to air on TNT once its Thursday Night Football schedule of NFL games ends in December. Amazon will also take over running NBA League Pass, the league’s out-of-market package, and stream six conference finals. It will also stream the quarterfinal, semifinal, and championship games of the NBA Cup.

Sixers games will still air on NBC Sports Philadelphia

While the NBA is changing up its partners for the league’s nationally televised games, fans here in Philly will still be able to tune into most Sixers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The network has a long-term deal to broadcast a set number of Sixers games that isn’t set to expire until about the end of the decade. Other regional sports networks will also continue to negotiate their local broadcast rights separately.