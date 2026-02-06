NBA trade deadline grades: No top marks for Sixers after Jared McCain and Eric Gordon deals

The NBA trade deadline produced a frenzy of deals around the league, but the dust has finally settled. The 76ers were one of the least active teams at the deadline, only making two trades before 3 p.m. on Thursday. However, one of those trades garnered plenty of reaction.

Guard Jared McCain won Sixers fans over as a rookie in 2024-25 as he was a rare bright spot in an otherwise trying season. The 16th overall pick out of Duke averaged 15.3 points across 23 contests before a torn meniscus in his right knee ended his season.

McCain struggled to find his footing this season. He missed the first six games and made his season debut against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 4, where he missed all four of his shots. However, he did show flashes of his rookie self, including scoring 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 27.

But with the Sixers searching for roster flexibility and a way to duck under the luxury tax, they decided to trade McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the Houston Rockets’ 2026 first-round pick and three second-round picks.

The Sixers also moved on from guard Eric Gordon, who played in just six games, along with a 2032 second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The trades cleared a roster spot for Dominick Barlow’s two-way contract to be converted to a standard contract.

Here are how some of the national media outlets are grading the Sixers’ moves.

ESPN: B+/B

ESPN gave the Sixers a B+ for the McCain trade as they accomplished multiple logistical goals with the move. The trade got the the team below the luxury tax line, cleared a roster spot to convert Barlow’s contract, and gave them future flexibility to re-sign guard Quentin Grimes. The Thunder received the same grade on their end of the deal.

“After adding VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes to All-Star Tyrese Maxey in the past year, Philadelphia’s roster got crowded, part of the reason McCain hasn’t played many minutes this season,” wrote Kevin Pelton. “Turning McCain into draft picks not only gets Philadelphia below the luxury tax line but probably makes it easier to make additional deals, whether before Thursday’s trade deadline or this offseason.”

ESPN graded the Gordon move as a B, as he had not made much of an impact on the court this year. The veteran has not played since Christmas and has played 74 total minutes this season. The Sixers now have three open roster spots after the trade, giving them plenty of room to convert two-way deals or sign a free agent.

The Athletic: B

Zach Harper of The Athletic was much more fond of the McCain trade from the Thunder’s point of view as opposed to the Sixers. He gave the Sixers a B for moving on from McCain in year two while Oklahoma City got an A for adding a potentially valuable bench player with two and a half years of control.

“The good news is the Sixers are good now, so they didn’t need him nearly as much to play well. If he can’t be the player we saw in his rookie season, then that Houston pick should be pretty easy to use to replace him,” Harper wrote. “If he can be that player again, then Philadelphia doing this to not pay the luxury tax in a decent season makes nailing that Houston pick pretty big.”

Yahoo! Sports: B-

Morton Stig Jensen of Yahoo! Sports was critical of general manager Daryl Morey’s decision to trade McCain and praised Thunder general manager Sam Presti. Jensen gave the Sixers a B- for getting below the luxury tax, but described it as a “pity grade.” He gave Oklahoma City an A+ for filling its need for floor spacing.

“Trading away young, cheap pieces, when you have that much money tied up in Joel Embiid and Paul George is just not a position they want to be in,” Jensen wrote. “So this is all about the finances, which is both boring and discouraging.”

“So, sure, Philly, congrats on avoiding the tax bill, I guess.”

Sports Illustrated: C

Austin Krell of Sports Illustrated gave the Sixers a C. He also looked at the deal as a win for them from the financial side, but a big risk for giving up on McCain’s upside. The Thunder received a B for getting another shooter in their push for back-to-back championships.

“This seems like a clear indication that the Sixers viewed McCain as someone whose stock would drop if they kept him,” Krell wrote. “If we want to look at it from a financial perspective, he’s maybe the only player you could’ve moved that would’ve accomplished the goal of dodging the luxury tax while also netting actual assets in return.”