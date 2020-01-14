The No. 1 problem confronting the Sixers was on display throughout their 101-95 loss to the Pacers on Monday, and it wasn’t (necessarily) their 6-for-33 performance from three-point range. No, general manager Elton Brand’s top priority at the trade deadline should be finding a player who can consistently create for them an open look at any kind of bucket. That could mean a catch-and-shoot guard or wing who upgrades his current case. But it could also mean someone capable of breaking down a defense by getting to the rim. Because it should not be nearly as hard as the Sixers consistently make it.