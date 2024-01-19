Sources: Sixers unlikely to pursue Bruce Brown before NBA trade deadline

Despite recent rumors and speculation, the 76ers are unlikely to pursue to Bruce Brown before the NBA trade deadline, according to league sources.

The Toronto Raptors acquired the 6-foot-4, 202-pounder Wednesday from the Indiana Pacers in a blockbuster trade for Pascal Siakam.

Brown made his Raptors debut in Thursday’s 116-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena. He had 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting and seven rebounds in 24 minutes, 55 seconds off the bench.

Brown averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33 games this season with Indiana. He was the Pacers’ big off-season acquisition this past summer. Brown, in his sixth NBA season, signed a two-year, $45 million contract with them in July after helping the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship.

Brown has career averages of 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists in 383 games with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, Nuggets, Pacers and Raptors.