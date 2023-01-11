Pistons’ Nerlens Noel says he takes pride in helping Sixers’ Joel Embiid develop into a future Hall of Famer

As a 76er, Nerlens Noel felt disrespected.

Heading into the 2016-17 season, Noel wanted clarity about his future with the team. He loved Philadelphia and his Sixers teammates. But after three years of watching the team tank, after wondering how he fit in, Noel needed for his current situation to change.

The Sixers honored his request by trading him on Feb. 23, 2017 to the Dallas Mavericks. After time in Dallas, Noel had stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks. And he’s now in his first season with the Detroit Pistons, one of the league’s worst teams.

Meanwhile, the Sixers turned into one of the Eastern Conference’s elite teams a season after his departure. They won a conference regular-season title, had two third-place finishes and five straight postseason appearances.

So the question Noel was asked before the Pistons lost, 147-116, to the Sixers Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center seemed obvious: Did he wish he had experienced some of his former team’s success?

“Nah, I don’t wish that at all,” said Noel, who had five points, five rebounds, and three blocks in his first start as a Piston because of injuries to both Detroit big men, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. “I had my own path. I had my own journey. Everything here that is coming to success, I’m generally happy for everybody here. I’m even proud of Sam Hinkie for what he was able to start. He doesn’t get enough credit for it. I’m proud of everybody doing it.”

Noel is especially proud of the perennial All-NBA player his best friend, Joel Embiid, has blossomed into. So it became obvious that there’s no lingering hard feelings from Noel toward the organization.

It’s just that in 2017, the Sixers had what they thought were three starting centers in Embiid, Noel, and Jahlil Okafor. Noel wanted to go to a team with a better culture and where he could play.

“Philadelphia is like a second home to me,” he said. “I have a lot of memories here, a lot of relationships, Joel especially.”

The Sixers acquired the rights to Noel, the sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, in a draft-night trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday. A year later, the team selected Embiid with the third pick.

Noel missed what would have been his rookie season while rehabilitating the ACL tear in his left knee he suffered during his lone season at Kentucky. Embiid’s career started with two lost seasons because of foot surgeries.

“Having him come in and helping him learn a couple things early on when he was a rookie, being a year or two ahead of him,” Noel said, “I took a lot of pride in helping him build a foundation that he has today. You know he’s a great player, Hall of Fame future. And you know the whole coaching staff, the front office, everybody, I got great relationships and I valued my time here.”

Tuesday marked Noel’s 10th appearance of the season. The ninth-year veteran is averaging 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds. He’s averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 459 career games.

“It was good, that’s my guy,” Embiid said of playing against Noel. “Obviously, a lot of good years with him; it’s good playing against him. He [blocked] me a few times with him reaching. So I was kind of [ticked] about it because that’s all he does defensively.”

But the Sixers standout was happy to see Noel get minutes.

“I think he still deserves to get a lot of minutes, nightly,” Embiid said. “That’s my guy.”

It’s obvious that Noel has the same amount of admiration for Embiid.

“I don’t know why he’s not higher up there in the MVP votes,” Noel said. “Somehow the media doesn’t show enough love. But you can see it every time he’s out there, he give his all.”