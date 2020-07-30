This comes after a white father and son were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7 for the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man on a residential street in Brunswick, Ga., more than two months earlier. The arrests of Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, came after a national outcry. Arbery, 25, was killed while jogging on Feb. 23. William Bryan Jr., a motorist who filmed the shooting, was charged with felony murder on May 21. Gregory McMichael told police Bryan had tried to help them stop Arbery.