Sixers watch as Nets steal victory with last-second score

This was an opportunity for the 76ers to pay back the Brooklyn Nets, clinch the season-series tiebreaker and end their losing streak.

But Nic Claxton’s putback denied them of all three.

The Nets center got his hands on Keon Johnson’s missed three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left. Then he tipped in a layup over Paul George with 0.3 remaining to give Brooklyn a 105-103 victory.

Guerschon Yabusele failed to box out the 6-foot-11, 226-pounder and George got caught ball watching on the play.

“We got to go up there and get that rebound,” Tyrese Maxey said. “And it’s tough. Claxton is a tough guy to box out. He’s very active, extremely bouncy and he made a helluva play.”

Said George: “He got the tip-in. Shot went up, I don’t know where he crashed from, but he crashed, and got the tip-in.”

As a result, the Sixers (20-36) failed to avenge Feb. 12’s four-point loss at the Barclays Center. The teams have also split this season’s four meetings. And the Sixers have now lost seven consecutive games and nine of their last 10.

Claxton finished with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go with a game-high nine rebounds. Sixers standout Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 31 points to go with five assists and two rebounds in the loss.

Unlike the teams’ last meeting, the Sixers’ Big Three of Joel Embiid, George, and Maxey were all available. With that, the belief was that they would have a different outcome. George was the only one who played on Feb. 12, and he finished with two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

» READ MORE: Lonnie Walker IV, a Reading native, views NBA return with Sixers as ‘a full-circle moment’

He was better on Saturday, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting to go with seven rebounds. However, Embiid looked like a guy who would benefit from being shut down for the season. The seven-time All-Star and 2023 NBA MVP finished with 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting to go with seven rebounds and five assists. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse was asked about his decision to go with Yabusele at center the entire fourth quarter.

“Well, that group was just playing so well together and had a good feel for the game at that point,,” Nurse said, “and just wanted to let them roll with it.”

Embiid, who’s been dealing with left knee swelling all season, appeared to have nothing left in his legs. That impacted his lateral movement and ability to protect the rim on defense. Embiid declined to speak to the media postgame.

Reading native Lonnie Walker IV, who signed the Sixers on Friday, failed to score on 0-for-3 shooting in 10 minutes during his debut.

The Sixers trailed by as many as 17 points before closing the gap to seven points at the conclusion of the third quarter.

George’s layup with 8:13 left pulled them within five points. Then the Sixers trailed. 89-86, following Kelly Oubre Jr.’s dunk 55 seconds later.

Maxey was awarded a bucket due to goal-tending with 4:44 left, closing the gap to two points. Then Quentin Grimes put the Sixers up, 95-94, on a three-pointer at the 3:36 mark. But Cam Johnson buried his first three-pointer in nine attempts to knot the score at 97 with 3:19 remaining.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ defense has to be ‘more competitive’

Maxey responded by draining a three-pointer following a timeout on the ensuing possession. After the Nets regained the lead, he knotted the score at 103 with 23 seconds left.

“They played way harder than we did early on,” Maxey said. “I guess we think that we can ease our way into games. ... And that’s not going to help us in the long run. It’s not going to help us in our current position as well.

“So we tried to ease our way into the game. Got hit in the mouth. But you know what, we responded. And it kind of like, you can’t cheat the game. You can’t start off like that, and play the right way and expect to win.’

Undermanned squad

The Nets rival the Sixers when it comes to dealing with injuries. Cam Thomas (strained left hamstring), De’Angelo Russell (sprained right ankle), Noah Clowney (sprained left ankle) and former Sixer De’Anthony Melton (left knee ACL tear) were sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Sixers were without Justin Edwards (sprained left ankle), Eric Gordon (sprained right wrist), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery).

McCain and Melton will miss the remainder of the season, while the Sixers hope Edwards returns Monday against the Chicago Bulls.

Up Next

The Sixers host the Bulls on Monday. Philly holds a 2-0 series advantage over the Bulls this season (22-35). A victory would enable the Sixers to clinch the season-series tiebreaker.