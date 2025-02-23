The Sixers are still feeling ramifications of the failed Al Horford acquisition

It was unconventional and well-publicized. It was meant to be an NBA championship addition and an insurance policy for the oft-injured Joel Embiid.

But it was not wise. And for the 76ers, it has lingering ramifications.

Thus there’s a great chance they’ll lose their first-rounder in June’s NBA draft, one of the best drafts in some time.

On July 10, 2019, Al Horford signed a four-year, $97 million contract with the Sixers after opting out of the final year of his deal with the Boston Celtics. The five-time All-Star could have made $109 million with championship bonuses.

“We’re excited to welcome one of the NBA’s best frontcourt players in Al Horford to Philadelphia,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said then in a statement. “He has built his reputation around hard work and a tradition of winning, which are the same qualities that have formed the foundation of the 76ers. Al’s playmaking, elite defensive talents, and veteran leadership confirm why he is a crucial addition to our roster.

“We have gained a championship-level teammate that will not only complement our current makeup, but will help grow our young core as we strive for the highest level of success.”

The Sixers had acquired a proven player to start at power forward alongside Embiid. Horford played center on nights Embiid sat out. The internal belief was his presence would help make the Sixers the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, if not the entire NBA for the 2019-20 season.

It became obvious that Horford was out of position as the Sixers’ starting power forward. At center, he was in his comfort zone, quarterbacking the gym.

And not serving as a good fit with Embiid and Ben Simmons, he was demoted to backup center. The problem was an annual base salary of $24.2 million was a lot of money for a reserve.

But Daryl Morey turned a bad situation into a manageable one shortly after being hired as Sixers president of basketball operations on Nov. 2, 2020.

Before the 2020 draft on Nov. 18, he agreed to send the 34th pick, a future first-round pick, and Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a package that included three-and-D player Danny Green.

Then he used the 21st pick of the draft to select Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky. Afterward, the Sixers packaged the 36th pick and Josh Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for sharpshooter Seth Curry.

The acquisitions of Curry and Green helped create spacing for Embiid and Simmons. And selecting Maxey, who would become a 2024 All-Star and NBA Most Improved Player, will forever be remembered as a draft-day steal.

But getting out from underneath Horford’s massive contract was just as big and widely celebrated.

As it turns out, the future first-rounder is top-6 protected in June’s draft. Translation: The Sixers will only keep the pick if it lands within the top six in May’s NBA draft lottery. Under that scenario, they will owe their 2026 first-rounder to OKC if it doesn’t fall in the top four picks. If that doesn’t convey, the pick will be top 4 protected in 2027. Should the Sixers manage to retain it, the Thunder will get a 2027 second-rounder.

When the deal was agreed upon, fans were elated to give anything away to unload Horford’s contract.

The belief was the Sixers would be an annual NBA title contender by this point. As a result, the first-rounder would be somewhere from No. 26 to 30 in this year’s draft.

But the Sixers have the league’s sixth-worst record at 20-36 after losing 105-103 to the tanking Brooklyn Nets Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

By maintaining the sixth-worst record by season’s end, they would have a 45.8% chance of keeping the pick. Their chances would increase to 63.9% by finishing with the fifth-worst record. To feel really good about keeping their pick, the Sixers would have to finish with the worst- (100%), second- (100%), third- (92.9%), and fourth-worst mark (81%).

The Sixers would benefit from adding a young standout to play alongside Maxey and take some of the load off Embiid and Paul George, who have both had disappointing injury-plagued seasons.

Without the pick, the Sixers don’t appear to have many options due to Embiid and George having seemingly hard to trade contracts. But life has been good for Horford. The trade rejuvenated his career.

Following a brief stint in OKC, Horford was traded back to the Celtics on June 18, 2021.

The 38-year-old now primarily serves as a dependable backup for the reigning NBA champions. But he’s greeted with endless boos whenever the Celtics play at The Center. It is kind of a reminder of his failed tenure in Philly.

“It’s fun,” Horford said following Thursday’s 124-104 victory over the Sixers. “I like it. They care enough to boo. It’s good to be cared for.”

Right now, Horford is having the last laugh in what is his 18th and possibly final NBA season.

But the local disdain for his nightmare of an acquisition will only increase if the Sixers miss the playoffs and lose their first-round pick.