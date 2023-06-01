Nick Nurse would be ‘very happy’ if James Harden stays in Philly

After an up-and-down performance during the 76ers’ 2023 run in the NBA Playoffs, James Harden has the option to become a free agent this summer.

He is expected to opt out of his player option with the Sixers and hit the open market. Though Harden could reunite with the Houston Rockets in free agency, he could also return to Philly next season after the team parted ways with Doc Rivers.

When asked if he would like Harden to return, new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters he thought Harden is a “great player.”

He revealed more when pressed at his introductory press conference.

“I would say this — James has a decision to make. And I’d be very happy if he came back,” Nurse said.

There’s no clear indication of what type of player Nurse would welcome back to Philly. Harden endured wild swings throughout the season, most notably in the postseason.

While there were moments of attrition in the regular season, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. He lead the NBA in assists and paired with Joel Embiid to create one of the league’s most lethal pick-and-roll duos.

But Harden’s struggles were pronounced during the Sixers’ second-round series against the Boston Celtics, where he posted two 40-point performances and then proceeded to struggle the rest of the series.