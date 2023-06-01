Get to know Sixers coach Nick Nurse, from those who covered him with the Toronto Raptors

Nick Nurse has not yet been formally introduced — or announced — as the next 76ers coach, after formally agreeing to take the job on Monday. Still, there is already plenty of intrigue swirling about the impact he can make on a team that boasts a win-now roster anchored by NBA Most Valuable Player in Joel Embiid, one that has repeatedly come up short in the playoffs.

For insight on a variety of Nurse-related topics, The Inquirer turned to two reporters who closely covered his tenure leading the Toronto Raptors: Michael Grange of Sportsnet and Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

1. What was your first reaction to the Sixers hiring Nurse? At first glance, does this feel like a fit for both sides?

Michael Grange: I wasn’t surprised from Nurse’s side. I thought the Daryl Morey connection made too much sense, and the opportunity to coach a talent like Embiid would be incredibly appealing. From the Sixers’ point of view, the Raptors’ successes against Embiid and the team generally — even in losing efforts, at times — would provide instant credibility for Nurse as a potential (and eventual) hire.

Doug Smith: How Nurse and Embiid would coexist after all the gamesmanship that’s gone on between them before. Thought it was a logical fit in that the Sixers probably needed a veteran coach, but thought that dynamic would be odd.

2. Nurse is known for his tactical creativity. What are some of your favorite examples of that during his time leading the Raptors? And what most piques your interest about what he could potentially unlock or try with this Sixers roster?

MG: I think what stands out to me is whatever approach he settles on, tactically, he goes for it — and often succeeds. He’ll sell out to shut down a star, or crash the offensive glass, or chase a bunch of deflections, or whatever it might be. He wants to make something happen. I’m just not sure what will translate given Embiid’s one-of-a-kind abilities. Is he going to play Embiid 37 minutes a game? Is he going to have him switch and hedge defensively? Are the Sixers going to lead the NBA in transition scoring? Like, no to all three, I would expect. The only thing I can think of is giving Embiid more freedom/duties as playmaker — he did that with Marc Gasol, of course, but also to varying degrees with Jonas Valanciunas, Serge Ibaka, and lately Jakob Poeltl. I’m as curious as anyone else.

DS: Probably the most favorite example was using a box-and-one defense on Stephen Curry in the 2019 NBA Finals. That, and junking up lost-cause games with full-court pressing/trapping defenses, often with end-of-the-bench kids trying to steal a lost game. It happened one night in 2019 or ‘20, when they came back from 30 down to beat Dallas.

3. Nurse took over a Raptors team that had repeatedly hit a playoff ceiling. The Sixers are in a similar situation, failing to make it out of the second round since 2001. Understanding that ascending from assistant to head coach is different than coming in as an outside hire — and that the Sixers are unlikely to pull off an offseason blockbuster trade for a Kawhi Leonard-type superstar — what can we expect Nurse’s initial priorities to be to set the tone with a team with championship aspirations?

MG: It’s hard to know, honestly. The Raptors team he won with in 2018-19 was different than the one that finished with the league’s second-best record without Kawhi in 2019-20. As an assistant in 2017-18, Nurse was key in developing the “Bench Mob” — the NBA’s best bench unit, featuring Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Poeltl, etc. — by playing a fast, up-tempo, defensively aggressive style. The last two seasons, Nurse has barely used his bench. If there’s a thread, it’s that he’s perfectly willing to play a style that suits his personnel; there are no sacred cows. Ultimately, he’s a ruthless pragmatist: whatever works.

DS: He’ll most likely try to get them to play a bit faster, do more switching and recovering on defense. Just a more “enthusiastic” style of play, is maybe the best way to put it.

4. From the outside, Nurse has an interesting personality — perhaps one that eventually ran its course with his former team. How would you describe his communication style and relationship-building, both internally with players/staff and publicly?

MG: Nurse is a good public/media communicator, with a friendly, folksy persona that is very consistent. That said, he’s pretty self-aware of his brand and isn’t shy about putting himself out there, be it his monogrammed hats, or turns on stage with local bands, or cameos on CBC shows. He seems to enjoy being a public figure.

He’s relatively transparent with his decision-making process — externally, at least. He’s not one for tirades or blowups of any kind. The most intense you will see him is during games. He tends to leave bad losses/games on the floor — a few exceptions aside — and similarly isn’t one to joust with the media, though there have been a couple of instances. There have been moments when he’s called out a player publicly — which becomes news to the player after the fact — whereas it’s typically stuff gets said in-house before being public. I think he’s pretty businesslike with his players, rather than the type to get to know them in an off-court setting.

DS: He can be quite collaborative and gives his players a chance to be heard — and he was willing to change course quickly in games if his way wasn’t working. But that was with very veteran teams that knew how to win. As the Raptors got younger, I’m not sure he trusted kids nearly as much.

5. What are some qualities you anticipate Nurse will look for as he builds out the rest of his program, from assistant coaches to support staff?

MG: He seems to really value assistants who have head-coaching experience at some level — and NBA experience, too, either as a player or coach. But also favors guys who have really paid their dues to make it to an NBA bench, which is a big part of his own identity. I wouldn’t be surprised if Nate Bjorkgren accompanies him to Philly as his right-hand man.

DS: He’ll want a lot of support staff. The Raptors had 10 (TEN!!) people with “assistant coach” titles, and a host of video staffers, medical people, trainers, etc. It was a huge staff. For assistants, I presume he’ll bring along Bjorkgren, who has been with him forever. He likes to have a former head coach on his staff, and always had someone with FIBA or international experience (Sergio Scariolo, Trevor Gleeson) for a different perspective.

6. What are some potential concerns with Nurse, given how things ended in Toronto?

MG: Well, he’s a good coach who has shown that he’s not one to panic or choke under pressure, so he can help most teams. And perhaps his experience in game-planning for Embiid could provide some insight on how to unlock even another level for the league MVP, which is a scary thought. But as they say at the hair salon, “It’s a comb, honey, not a magic wand.” So the idea his presence alone is going to lift the Sixers might be a bit of a stretch, if at least worth a try.

DS: He used his best players a bit too much, because he was always more concerned with winning that game than the next night. I don’t think he trusted young kids like Malachi Flynn or Dalano Banton, so, two years later, no one knows if they’re NBA players or not. But I think what ultimately ended his tenure here is that everyone just got stale and tired of each other after five years. Not the fault of any one person, just a natural decline.