Joel Embiid was denied his MVP bid. The 76ers center was a finalist with Denver center Nikola Jokić and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

However, Jokić will be named the winner of the award.

The Nugget averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists, while playing in all 72 regular-season games.

Meanwhile, Embiid averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks. He missed 21 games this season.

“There were a lot of great candidates,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “Between Jokić and Joel, I think it was a two-man race. I guess you can say Steph was thrown in there at the end the way he made a charge .... I do think probably the deciding factor was games played.”