The 26-year-old has taken a winding, unconventional, and occasionally shaky path to the NBA. Pelle spent his early childhood in the Caribbean, first Antigua and then St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, he told the Los Angeles Times in 2014. When he was seven, his parents moved to the mainland to find better work, his father as a welder and his mother as the manager of a garden center at a Home Depot, he told the paper.