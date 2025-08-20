Sixers star Paul George is officially the last man standing from the 2010 NBA draft

John Wall officially announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, leaving Paul George as the last man standing from the 2010 NBA draft.

George has played in 908 career games, averaging 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 15 NBA seasons with four different teams.

George of course isn’t the league’s oldest player — he’s not even the oldest on his own team, thanks to Kyle Lowry, who’s still in the league at age 39 after being drafted in 2006. But despite being drafted No. 10 overall by the Indiana Pacers, George is the final remaining active NBA player from his draft class.

Here’s who he beat out:

John Wall

Wall, the Washington Wizards’ No. 1 overall pick, is the latest member of the 2010 draft class to retire. But Wall actually played his final NBA game in 2023, with the Los Angeles Clippers alongside George.

Wall played just 11 NBA seasons, nine with the Wizards, and 647 total NBA games, including brief stints with the Houston Rockets and Clippers. Wall was a five-time All-Star, and played his best season from 2016-17, averaging 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. He finished seventh on the NBA MVP ballot that season, but the later parts of his career were marred by injuries and hold outs.

DeMarcus Cousins

Cousins was selected No. 5 overall by the Sacramento Kings, who he played for nearly seven seasons. Cousins made four All-Star teams and earned two second-team All-NBA honors.

The center, who bounced between the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets between 2016-22, played 654 NBA games. He last played in an NBA game in 2022 and currently plays overseas. During his peak from 2013 to 2018, Cousins averaged 25.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Gordon Hayward

Hayward was drafted No. 9 overall, one spot ahead of George, by the Utah Jazz. He played 835 NBA games for four teams (Jazz, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and Oklahoma City Thunder) before retiring in 2024. Hayward was an All-Star in 2016-17, averaging 21.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds.

Evan Turner

Turner was the Sixers’ No. 2 overall pick in 2010. He turned into a solid role player, playing 705 NBA games, including four seasons in Philadelphia. He played his final games in the NBA in 2020 with the Atlanta Hawks, and also played for the Pacers with George for 27 games in 2013-14, the Celtics (2014-16), and Portland Trail Blazers (2016-19).