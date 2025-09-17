Where Paul George fits in the Kawhi Leonard controversy

Before Paul George signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the 76ers last summer, he spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers alongside Kawhi Leonard.

Similar to his arrival in Philly, George’s trade from Oklahoma City was considered a coup for the Clippers. But the circumstances surrounding that 2019 deal, which coincided with Leonard’s blockbuster signing, have recently been called into question.

Advertisement

The Clippers were motivated to land George, shipping away future MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks, and two first-round pick swaps.

Reports by ESPN and the Toronto Star suggest that George’s deal was part of Leonard’s long list of stipulations to sign with the Clippers, a process that has drawn scrutiny from the NBA over the years and recently has been thrust into the spotlight.

Journalist Pablo Torre unearthed a money trail that suggested Leonard was paid $28 million under the table to select the Clippers in free agency, potentially circumventing the NBA’s salary cap through a sponsorship deal and operating far outside league rules.

Leonard’s camp, led by his uncle, Dennis Robertson, also reportedly asked for part-ownership of the team, access to a private plane, a house, guaranteed off-court endorsement money, and the addition of George. They made the same requests to the Toronto Raptors, according to the Toronto Star.

While the details of Leonard’s deal remain in question, the Clippers’ two major transactions were announced in concert in 2019, with Leonard announcing his intention to sign on July 5 at 10:54 p.m. Pacific Time and news of George’s trade breaking one minute after.

George, who later signed a four-year, $190 million extension with the Clippers, ended up being a better deal for Los Angeles. He averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in five seasons and made one All-NBA team and three All-Star appearances.

Meanwhile, Leonard played only 42% of the team’s games but was excellent when available. He made three All-NBA teams and three All-Star appearances. He also missed the entire 2021-22 season and appeared in more than 60 games only once.

The Clippers won only three playoff series before the duo was broken up last summer. George expected a max extension and left for Philly when the Clippers’ offer fell short.