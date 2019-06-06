Was Paul Pierce’s famed wheelchair incident all due to the need to visit the bathroom?
During Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, the then Boston Celtics star fell to the floor after guarding Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Holding his right knee in apparent agony, trainers quickly put Piece in a wheelchair and whisked him off the court.
But what seemed like an apparent injury led to head scratching when Pierce came sprinting out of the locker room and back into the game minutes later, eventually leading the Celtics to a win and eventually an NBA championship.
"When I came down I thought I felt a pop, I thought I tore it,'' Pierce told reporters after Game 1. But over the years an internet rumor The Ringers’ Jason Concepcion described it as “one of the weirdest and least-known NBA conspiracy theories” took hold: that Pierce was really being hurried off the court and into the bathroom.
Pierce, now ESPN’s entertaining but often-wrong studio analyst, discussed the rumor for the first time publicly on NBA Countdown ahead of last night’s Game 3 NBA Finals match-up between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.
“I have a confession to make,” Pierce said dryly. “I just had to go to a bathroom.”
Pierce’s comments opened the floor to some potty humor from fellow analysts Jalen Rose and Chauncey Billups, who unsuccessfully dug for details about the alleged incident.
“Something went down,” Pierce responded before host Michele Beadle quickly moved on.
It’s unclear if Piece was telling the truth or just trolling fans. Following the game, Pierce confused matters more with a tweet that suggested his bathroom visit was centered around No. 1, not No. 2.
Pierce, who has struggled with his predictions this NBA postseason, picked the Raptors to beat the Warriors in six games. After their 123-109 win Wednesday night, the Raptors are up 2-1 over the Warriors. Game 4 will tip off at the Oracle Arena in San Francisco Friday night at 9 p.m.