A: What’s up, Josh? I hope you are well. I’ve put a lot of thought into the first question. And to be honest with you that’s an extremely tough one to answer. Rivers is one of the NBA’s best coaches. However, this roster, as it is currently constructed, doesn’t fit and several key players have flaws. I keep asking myself, does he make them instantly better than the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat next season, especially if the Raptors bring everyone back? I can’t say that at this point. I will say that he will make them better. But it’s going to be hard for them from sixth in the Eastern Conference to a top two seed or a conference finalist with the current roster.