The 76ers have finally parted ways with Alex Rucker. A team source on Sunday said the front-office executive is no longer with the team.
This came four days after a league source said that Rucker would no longer be with the team after a transition period. Rucker was let go one day before the Sixers will introduce Daryl Morey on Monday as their president of basketball operations. Morey signed his five-year contract on Sunday.
Rucker’s being let go comes as no surprise. In August, league sources said they didn’t expect him to return next season. Rucker had been the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations before Peter Dinwiddle was hired away from the Indiana Pacers to take over that job.
General manager Elton Brand received a lot of criticism for the team’s shortcoming and poor front-office decisions. However, Rucker had been heavily involved in the decision-making, according to sources.
Rucker was reassigned after Dinwiddie was hired. The thought was that he would focus on analytics and be an information gatherer instead of a decision-maker. But sources continued to say that he would be out with the Sixers.