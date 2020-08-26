The Sixers hired him in September 2018, just two years after the end of his 17-year playing career, partly because he was willing to work in collaborative decision-making instead of having the final say. The team wanted their general manager to be someone who would be a public face and win over the fans. That fit the well-respected Brand, who was regarded as one of the best locker room guys in the NBA. He was also someone players could relate to.