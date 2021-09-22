Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has a history of speaking freely in the media. That trend continued on Tuesday when he was asked about Sixers star Ben Simmons, who has been a topic du jour since The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that he met with team brass and demanded a trade.

Lacob, who told the San Francisco Chronicle’s Rusty Simmons the Sixers guard “doesn’t really fit” with the Warriors, was fined $50,000 today for violating the NBA’s anti-tampering rules, according to The Athletic. Lacob never referred to Simmons by name in the interview, but provided enough detail for the league office to connect the dots.

Lacob discussed whether Simmons would make a good trade target for the Warriors, answering honestly and in great detail. Lacob discussed Simmons’ salary, offensive shortcomings and more.

“In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing,” Lacob said. “He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know. He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond [Green]. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another.”

For the record, Simmons has four years and $147 million left on his deal with the Sixers.