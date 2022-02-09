Joel Embiid’s growth into a leadership role for the 76ers this season is undeniable.

The MVP frontrunner has used his voice to address issues both on and off the court. But he does not feel any responsibility to reach out to Ben Simmons if the disgruntled point guard remains a Sixer past Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

“Like I’ve been saying since the season started, I’m happy,” Embiid said Tuesday night. “... If someone wants to play, they’re welcome. We got guys here that want to be here, that show up every single night.

“And like I said, I don’t know what other type of word I can use, but I get paid to bring results and win games. I don’t get paid to babysit Tyrese [Maxey]. I get paid to challenge him to try to help me win games. I get paid to do the same thing to Tobias and all the other guys and they respond every single time.”

» READ MORE: Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets?

That was a transparent mouthful, considering Simmons believed Embiid and Doc Rivers threw him under the bus with their comments following a 103-96 Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They were the final straws that led to Simmons asking for a trade and deciding not to play this season.

With three minutes, 29 seconds remaining and the Sixers trailing, 88-86, Simmons drove to the basket past Danilo Gallinari but passed up an open dunk underneath the basket, dishing the ball to Matisse Thybulle, who was fouled by John Collins. Thybulle made 1 of 2 free throws.

Afterward, Embiid, who committed eight turnovers that night, was asked what was the turning point of the game.

“We had an open shot and we made one free throw and we missed the other,” he said following the game. “Then they came down and scored and we didn’t get a good possession on the other end and Trae [Young] came back and he made a three and then, from there down four.

“And then I got — it’s on me. I turned the ball over, tried to make something happen from the perimeter. But I thought that was the turning point.”

» READ MORE: The Sixers fall 114-109 to NBA-best Phoenix Suns amid the ‘noise’ surrounding the trade deadline

Embiid doesn’t feel he said anything wrong or that he should apologize for his comment. The franchise player said his teammates know it’s never personal when he challenges them.

Embiid added that anybody is welcome to play with the Sixers if they want to be a part of the team.

“But you gotta show up,” he said. “You gotta want to be there. And I’m sure everybody is going to accept whoever that is. But to answer your question, I’m just worried about the guys that are here.

“And if you are here, I’m going to challenge you. We’re going to challenge each other to be better and try to win a championship.”