A: Great question, Marc. I will have to say that it was Brown. Brown didn’t want to coach Jimmy any longer. There are always two sides of the story. Butler’s camp continues to say that it was his decision to leave, and that there was an offer on the table. We can debate that for months. But I’m here to tell you that Brown wanted no part of coaching Butler again. He went as far as calling certain players to voice his concern and to get them on his side. Some in Ben Simmons' camp also didn’t want Butler back. Neither did a lot of the coaches.