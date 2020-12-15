Smith’s tenure with the Sixers was marred by bad luck, as he failed to remain healthy after being the 16th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in May and didn’t travel with the Sixers to Florida for the NBA restart. As a result, the player the Sixers unsuccessfully tried to trade in February concluded that season with an average of 1.1 points in seven appearances. He has averaged 3.7 points in 13 career games.