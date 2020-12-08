Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier are finally 76ers.
The teams officially acquired the trio Tuesday morning from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, a protected 2025 first-round pick, Theo Maledon (34th pick in the Nov. 18 draft) and the right to Vasilije Micic.
- Ben Simmons’ position? Sixers coach Doc Rivers calls him a ‘facilitator.’
- Tyrese Maxey watches practice via Zoom to stay engaged while sidelined with COVID-19; OKC adds Vincent Poirier in Tuesday’s trade for Al Horford | Sixers notes
- Justin Anderson notices a new leadership quality in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons
The teams agreed on the deal the day of the Nov. 18 draft. However, the Thunder needed to aggregate the necessary salary needed to make the deal, which couldn’t be done until Tuesday. Poirier, whom the Thunder acquired from Boston on Nov. 19, was added to help keep a traded player exception as part of the deal at $8.2 million, according to The Athletic.
This move enabled the Sixers to get out from underneath Horford’s massive contract. The 34-year-old had three seasons left on the four-year, $97 million guaranteed contract he signed in free agency last season. The power forward/center could have made up to $109 million with championship bonuses.
But the five-time All-Star wasn’t a great fit while playing alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The belief was the Sixers would trade Horford this offseason if they were able to send his contract to another team in return for shooting.
Green, who is regarded as one of the league’s top three-point shooters, was traded twice this offseason. The Thunder officially acquired Green and the No. 28 pick in the draft from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for point guard Dennis Schroder on draft night.
Green averaged 8.0 points while shooting 36.7% from three-point range during the regular reason. He struggled in the postseason. The 33-year-old even received threats via social media after missing the potential series-winner in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers ended up defeating the Miami Heat in six games, marking Green’s second straight NBA title and third overall. He won the 2019 title as a member of the Toronto Raptors.
Green shot 36.4% from three last postseason, but he’s shooting 40.0% in 688 career regular-season games.
In Ferguson, the Sixers will get a 6-6 swingman who averaged 4.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 191 career games, with 124 starts in three seasons.
Poirier averaged 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 22 appearances last season as a rookie with the Celtics. The 27-year-old spent the previous seven seasons playing oversees.