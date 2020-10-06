The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in the finals. That marked the Warriors’ fifth straight NBA Finals appearance. They won the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018 thanks in large part to having sharpshooters Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson. Durant wasn’t on the 2015 team, but won Finals MVPs in 2017 and 2018. A lot of teams trended toward shooting three-pointers and a wide-open style of play due to the Warriors' success.