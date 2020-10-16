Answer: What’s up, Skip? It’s been a while since we last chatted. I hope you and the family are well, man. Thanks for the question. Yes, I do envision us seeing the best version of Harris under Rivers. I’ve been saying this for more than a year, and I’ll say it again: Harris wasn’t used properly in former coach Brett Brown’s system. A lot of times, the forward was stationed in a corner, waiting to shoot threes. He had an opportunity to display his overall game only when the Sixers were undermanned and they needed him to help pick up the slack.