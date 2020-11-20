This is the 34th edition of the weekly 76ers mailbag.
A: Hello, young lady! I hope that you have a good weekend. In regards to the team, there’s a lot of excitement in the building, so to speak, with the new additions. The team has made improvements in the organization credibility department this offseason by hiring president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, future Hall of Fame coach Rivers, hiring a who’s-who assistant coaching staff, and adding Pete Dinwiddie, Prosper Karangwa, and Jameer Nelson to the front office.
In their eyes, Tyrese Maxey fell to them at No 21. So they were definitely elated about that. Isaiah Joe was someone they targeted and was still able to get at 49. They looked at that as a blessing. And the team seems high on Paul Reed, whom they drafted with the 58th pick.
Regarding Horford’s departure, I would have felt the same whether he stayed or left. He was a nice guy, who was just in a bad situation in regards to fit. Yet, it worked out financially for him with a four-year, $97 million guaranteed deal. So as they say, “life is good” for him right now. I wish him well in Oklahoma City.
Answer: What’s up, man? How have you been? That’s a great question. I would say yes and no depending the quality of player the Sixers are trying to acquire in a trade. For instance, if you want a perennial All-NBA type of player such as James Harden, you would have to include Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid in a package. You might even have to add at least one draft pick to that package.
For a guy such as Zach LaVine, you can get him for Tobias Harris. However, Harris’ contract could be hard to move because it has four years, $147 million remaining on it and a trade kicker. A lot of teams are interested in Matisse Thybulle. I’m not saying they’re the only ones on this team who can be traded. They’re the ones with the most trade value and ones who can get a deal done.
A: What’s up, boss? I chuckled at this question when I first read it. Seriously. But it’s a great one, considering Curry is Rivers’ son-in-law.
I don’t know the answer to that question, because this will be my first time covering Rivers and Curry. You hear some stories about how things were when Rivers coached his son, Austin, with the Los Angeles Clippers. But again, I would have liked to have been there to give you an educated guess of how it will go.
I will say this, though: Rivers and Curry both want to win. So I think they will be professional and treat it like a typical coach/player relationship as much as they can.