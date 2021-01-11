ATLANTA — The 76ers were fined $25,000 for a violation of the league’s injury report rules.
The team failed to list Ben Simmons on its initial injury report for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center. The two-time All-Star missed that game due to what coach Doc Rivers at the time called knee stiffness.
He will also miss Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena with what is now being called left knee swelling.
The fourth-year veteran is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in nine games. Simmons had season highs of 17 points and 12 assists against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Four days before that, he posted a triple-double against he Charlotte Hornets, finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Simmons had 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes, 37 seconds against the Nets on Thursday.