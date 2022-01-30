Furkan Korkmaz is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Wells Fargo Center with left knee soreness.

The 76ers swingman’s knee buckled on a drive to the basket with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Saturday’s 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Korkmaz was fouled on the play and limped to the bench while the Kings challenged the call. He then walked gingerly to the foul line after the call was confirmed and split a pair of free throws.

Korkmaz remained in the game for the rest of the quarter, but did not play in the fourth.

The fifth-year veteran finished with five points on 1-for-4 shooting from the field and made 3 of 4 free throws.

» READ MORE: Holding out for a big name to help Joel Embiid will only waste the 76ers big man’s magical season

If unable to play, Korkmaz will miss his fifth game of the season. He was sidelined three games with the flu, and missed another game with right wrist soreness.

Korkmaz is averaging 9.0 points and a career-best 2.4 assists in 45 games with 17 starts. He’s also shooting a career-low 28.8% o n three-pointers.

Shake Milton will miss his 14th consecutive game with a back contusion.

The Sixers (30-19) are looking to extend their winning streak to five games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (35-17) hope to win their fourth straight game.