KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 107-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday afternoon in The Arena VISA at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Best performance: This was an easy one. Joel Embiid gets this after producing his third dominant performance in as many seeding games, finishing with game highs of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals to go with 2 blocks in 32 minutes, 42 seconds. He’s averaging 32.6 points.
Worst performance: Now, this one was tough, considering Rui Hachimura shot 2-for-11 in the loss. But I’m giving this to Mo Wagner for being a liability on the court, finishing with a game-worst minus-17. The Wizards reserve post player scored 5 points on 2-for-6 shooting and added 3 rebounds and 2 turnovers.
Best defensive performance: Embiid gets this for his 3 steals and 2 blocks even though Wizards center Thomas Bryant had 19 points.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ shooting 69% (20-for-29) from the foul line.
Best statistic: This goes to Tobias Harris and Embiid’s combining to score 21 of the Sixers’ 30 fourth-quarter points.
Worst of the worst: You have to give this to Ben Simmons’ leaving the game in the third quarter with a left knee injury. The Sixers power forward reportedly received an MRI that showed no damage and will be day-to-day.