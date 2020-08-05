Simmons handled the ball more as a point-forward against the Wizards. That led him to being more active. He attempted two of the Sixers’ first four shot attempts en route to scoring 5 points on 2-for-6 in the first quarter. The Australian only had 6 total shots on Monday versus the Spurs. He finished that game with 8 points before fouling out with 2 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.