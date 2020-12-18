Answer: What’s good, Me again? Nah, I’m just messing around. Forgive the bad joke. A bruh has been up too early this morning. #NoSleepFlow leads to #BadJokeFLow. But I appreciate you asking another question. That’s a tough one just because it’s hard to predict how Korkmaz will do this season. Doc Rivers appears to really like his game. We can’t forget Korkmaz was in the starting lineup before the Green trade became official. So unless he struggles, I think he will keep his minutes.