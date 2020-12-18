This is the 38th edition of the weekly 76ers mailbag. Each week, Inquirer.com followers may submit questions to be answered.
A: What’s good, Jim? I hope that you are well, man. This is a good question and very similar to one I answered before.
As much as it’s not ideal to make a center your end of game go-to player, I would have to say that player on this current roster has to be Joel Embiid. Like I mentioned before, you would preferably have a go-to perimeter guy in the starting lineup. However, the Sixers never replaced that player when Jimmy Butler left for a sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat.
So that leaves Embiid. While the three-time All-Star is undoubtedly the team’s best player, it’s tough to always go to him in clutch situations. That’s because everything — from his positioning, to the entry pass, and everything in between — has to go mostly right.
With a perimeter player, all a team has to do is inbound him the ball and spread the floor.
Tobias Harris would be my second option. And Shake Milton has proven that he can score.
A: What’s good, man? Great question. It’s something that I haven’t really thought much about. But it’s definitely a great question when you consider the added shooting the Sixers have in Danny Green and Seth Curry, among others.
I’m going to say Simmons’ scoring average will go down while his assists will go up. Last season, he averaged 16.4 points and 8.0 assists. However, he averaged 15.8 points and a career-best 8.2 assists as a rookie during 2017-18 season while surrounded by shooters.
Simmons enjoys feeding teammates the ball more than looking for his own shot. Now, he’ll score on drives to the basket and post-ups en route to averaging in double figures. But he could be a magician with the ball in the open floor, finding teammates.
Answer: What’s good, Me again? Nah, I’m just messing around. Forgive the bad joke. A bruh has been up too early this morning. #NoSleepFlow leads to #BadJokeFLow. But I appreciate you asking another question. That’s a tough one just because it’s hard to predict how Korkmaz will do this season. Doc Rivers appears to really like his game. We can’t forget Korkmaz was in the starting lineup before the Green trade became official. So unless he struggles, I think he will keep his minutes.
However, I do expect Maxey to be in the rotation. I think we could also see his minutes increase if he continues to be impressive. But right now, I think he would take minutes from Matisse Thybulle, not Furkan.