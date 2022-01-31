No surprise here.

Joel Embiid was named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday for games played on Jan. 24 through Sunday. As a result, the 76ers center joins Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley as the only players in franchise history to win the award at least six times.

Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists to lead the Sixers (30-19) to victories over the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid to miss much-anticipated Grizzlies tilt for planned rest day

The MVP candidate had 42 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s 117-107 victory over the Pelicans. He followed with a 26-point, nine-rebound and seven-assist effort in Thursday’s 105-87 rout of the Lakers. Embiid ended the week with 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 103-101 victory over the Kings on Sunday.

Embiid is second in the league in scoring (29.1 points per game) and ninth in rebounding (10.8).

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul was named the Western Conference player of the week. Paul averaged 22.3 points, 12.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds to lead the Suns to a 4-0 week.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis’ Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were other Western Conference nominees. Meanwhile, the other East nominees were Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Atlanta’s Trae Young.