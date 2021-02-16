Most candidates have significant flaws. Giannis Antetokounmpo won the last two MVPs with the Bucks, but his playoff failures have diminished his popularity. Former MVP James Harden, now with the Nets, finally has been recognized for the volume-shooting, one-dimensional gunner that he is, while Nets teammate Kevin Durant, LeBron’s only worthy challenger in the last 10 years, has injury issues of this own. Luka Dončić and the Mavericks might miss the playoffs, and Steph Curry’s Warriors are a borderline postseason team, and it’s rare for postseason afterthoughts to produce MVPs.