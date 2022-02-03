Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 106-103 loss to the Washington Wizards Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This goes to Montrezl Harrell on a night when teammate Kyle Kuzma finished with a team-high 24 points. But Harrell is the reason why the Wizards defeated the Sixers. The reserve center scored 10 of his 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the fourth quarter. He shot 7 of 10 overall, had three assists and was a plus 10.

Worst performance: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope couldn’t avoid receiving this award. The Wizards small forward finished with four points while missing eight of his 10 shots. He didn’t even attempt a shot in the fourth quarter.

Best defensive performance: Kuzma gets this, finishing with a game-high three blocks to go with one steal. One of his defensive highlights came when he blocked Joel Embiid’s driving layup with 7.4 seconds left and grabbed the defensive rebound.

Best statistic: The Sixers took care of the ball, committing just four turnovers on the night. Tobias Harris (two) and Georges Niang (two) recorded the turnovers. Point guard Tyrese Maxey had a solid game with zero turnovers to go with seven assists and 22 points.

Worst statistic: The Sixers missed a lot of bunnies. They shot 22-for-48 in the paint. A lot of their misses were close to the basket. This was seriously a Miss A Bunny Night for the Sixers.

Worst of the worst: This loss was unacceptable. The Wizards were without their third-team All-NBA shooting guard Bradley Beal and starting center Thomas Bryant and were on playing in their second game in as many nights. Meanwhile, the Sixers were coming off Monday’s thrilling victory over the Memphis Grizzlies and had Embiid back in the lineup. Yet, they lost to the Wizards, who had a six-game losing streak.