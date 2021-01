ATLANTA — In today’s podcast, Keith Pompey says the pandemic has taken the excitement out of this NBA season. A lot of the games have a preseason feel thanks to undermanned rosters due to injuries or players being in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Pompey also dissects the 76ers’ 112-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Monday night and takes a look ahead to Tuesday’s game against the Miami Heat. A total of 13 players in that game will be sidelined due to the protocols.