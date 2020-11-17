The 76ers appear to continue to have some level of interest in Tyrell Terry.
The former Stanford point guard said Tuesday that his agent has had recent discussions with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand.
The Sixers have the 21st pick in the first round and picks 34, 36, 49 and 58 in the second round of Wednesday’s virtual NBA draft.
“My agent has been in contact with them, talking to them, seeing what they are trying to do,” Terry said. “See what my fit is there and their interest in me. So my agent and my camp has been in contact with the 76ers.”
Back in September, the 20-year-old said he had “great communication” with the Sixers in a predraft interview.
“I think it’s an organization that has a lot of pieces, a lot of talent,” he said at the time. Back then, Terry, who decided to enter the draft after his freshman season, asked the Sixers how he would fit in.
“They had some really positive responses,” Terry said. “They love the uniqueness of my shooting and my ability to play lead guard as well as play off the ball. I’ve had great conversations with them and my agent has as well as far as fit.”
He has the long-range shooting touch the Sixers covet. Terry could also serve as an additional ball handler the team needs.
The 6-foot-2, bulked-up 174-pounder averaged 14.7 points and shot 40.8% on three-pointers en route to being named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals, and made 89.1% of his free throws.
He worked out for the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies during the predraft process. He couldn’t finalize several other planned workouts because of COVID-19.