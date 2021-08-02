NBA free agency is right around the corner and the Sixers roster could soon take on a different shape. Danny Green, Dwight Howard, and Furkan Korkmaz are among the players hitting the open market on Monday.

With that in mind, we decided to take a look back at players who previously played in Philly. Jrue Holiday, fresh off winning his first NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, headlines our all former-Sixers team.

This consists of active players in the NBA and they are ranked at their current playing level. For instance, Andre Iguodala would be near the top of this list for his career, but he is now far from his prime, having just completed his 17th season. (He just missed the cut on this team).

Here’s our all-former Sixers team, by rank, regardless of position.

First Team

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee. In the NBA Finals, he averaged 16.7 points, 9.3 assists and 6.4 rebounds, while playing outstanding defense. He was a first-team All-NBA defensive team selection and became the key acquisition that turned the Bucks from a disappointing playoff team to an NBA champion.

Jimmy Butler, Miami. Butler led the Heat to the NBA Finals his first year and this past season averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and led the NBA in steals per game (2.1).

Jerami Grant, Detroit. He has a license to shoot in Detroit and averaged 22.3 points last season, which helped him earn a berth on the Olympic team.

Nikola Vučević, Chicago. He averaged 23.4 points and 11.7 rebounds for Orlando and Chicago this season. The only year he didn’t score in double figures was his only one with the Sixers, when he averaged 5.5 points in 2011-2012.

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix. He was officially a Sixer for less than an hour and then traded to Phoenix in a forgettable draft night transaction for Zhaire Smith and a future first-rounder (that came from Miami). He was a key starter for a team that made the NBA Finals, and shot 42.5% from three during the regular season.

Second Team

Christian Wood, Houston. Despite injuries that limited him to 41 games, he averaged 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds for the NBA’s worst team. Wood was a candidate for the Most Improved Player award before injuries altered his season.

Richaun Holmes, Sacramento. A soon-to-be free agent, Holmes has averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots over his last two seasons.

Robert Covington, Portland. He only averaged 8.5 points in 32 minutes while starting 70 games, but did shoot 37.9% from three-point range and was one of the few Trail Blazers who had an inclination to play defense.

TJ McConnell, Indiana. He should draw plenty of free agent attention after averaging 8.6 points and 6.6 assists in 26 minutes per game, while providing plenty of energy on defense.

Al Horford, Boston. He actually played well for OKC (14.2 ppg., 6.7 rpg. in 28 games) before the Thunder decided to rest him so as not to have him suffer an injury. They quickly traded him back to the Boston Celtics team after the season.

Third Team

Dario Saric, Phoenix. While he wasn’t receiving a lot of playing time, Saric’s loss was greatly felt when he suffered a torn ACL in the opening game of the NBA Finals against Milwaukee. Without him, the Bucks had their way inside. A former key element of “The Process,” he averaged 8.7 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Suns last season.

Lou Williams, Atlanta. He can still cause damage off the bench as the Sixers discovered when he scored 15 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, in the Hawks’ 109-106 win at Philadelphia in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Markelle Fultz, Orlando. He averaged 12.9 points and 5.4 assists before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in the eighth game. After a tough tenure with the Sixers, many were happy to see Fultz get off to a solid start with the Magic prior to his latest injury.

Josh Richardson, Boston. He averaged 12.1 points and shot 91.7% from the foul line, but only 33.3% from three for the Mavericks. During the second-round playoff series against the LA Clippers, he averaged just 13.4 minutes per game and has since been traded to the Celtics.

Thaddeus Young, Chicago. He averaged 12.1 points in 24.3 minutes and provided a needed veteran presence on a young team.