Playoffs: They will lock up the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed, behind the Milwaukee Bucks, and advance out of the second round for the first time since that 2000-01 season. However, they will lose in seven games to the Bucks in the conference finals. But if Harris can develop into a bona-fide closer and the team adds a veteran sharpshooter and/or Furkan Korkmaz blossoms into the sniper role ...