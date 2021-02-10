SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This was a quality road win for the 76ers.
They overcame the Sacramento Kings’ first-half hot shooting and got 22 combined fourth-quarter points from Tobias Harris an Joel Embiid in Tuesday’s 119-111 victory at Golden 1 Center.
Here’s a look at best and worst awards from Tuesday’s game:
Tobias Harris gets this. This Sixers power forward scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter on 4-for-5 shooting, which included making both of his three-point attempts. Before that, Harris was 0-for-3 on three-pointers. He also finished with 10 rebounds for his third straight and fifth double-double of the season.
Danny Green gets this. As much I hated to do this to Green, it was unavoidable on this night. The Sixers small forward missed five of his six shots en route to finishing with four points. Green also had three turnovers.
Matisse Thybulle gets this for the second consecutive game. The Sixers reserve guard was assigned to guard De’Aaron Fox in the fourth quarter. The King point guard went on to struggle from the field, scoring seven points on 3-for-13 shooting. He had 23 points at the half.
This goes to the Kings making just 3 of 22 three-pointers in the second half.
This goes to the Kings making 11 of 20 three-pointers in the first half.
This goes to the Sixers’ fourth-quarter defense. Sacramento shot 29.6% from the field, made just 2 of 10 three-pointers and was outscored 32-20.