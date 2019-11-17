“We talk about it all the time, it’s hard, especially in the pick-and-roll situation with me so far back,” Embiid said. “And then you got to worry about the roller and worry about the guard. So we kind of got to play a cat-and-mouse game when you kind of fake [picking up the ball handler], and then fake it, they’re going to find the roller. Or if you’re still on the roller, they’re going to get a layup.”