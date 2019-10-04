Joel Embiid wouldn’t be Joel Embiid if he gave a different response.
The 76ers’ trash-talking All-Star center was asked after training-camp practice Friday what it’s been like working with player development coach Roy Hibbert.
“Well, I’ve been busting his a—,” Embiid lightheartedly said. “But [he’s] another guy with size. He helps a lot, another guy who is strong. So he’s been good.
“He’s in that training room every day after we work out, because I’m always hitting him. But he’s a great guy.”
The 7-foot-2 Hibbert was a two-time All-Star center. The 32-year-old concluded his nine-season NBA career in 2017. The Sixers hired him in August.
He was drafted 17th overall in 2008 by the Toronto Raptors and traded to the Indiana Pacers. Hibbert played seven seasons in Indiana. He had key roles on the Pacers squads that reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014. Hibbert spent the 2015-16 season with the Los Angeles Lakers before finishing his career the next season with the Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets.