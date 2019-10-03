Reserve point guard Trey Burke isn’t the only new 76ers addition making a solid impression at training camp. The Sixers are happy about what they acquired in Josh Richardson from the Miami Heat in this summer’s trade for Jimmy Butler.
“A do-all,” coach Brett Brown said of what he’s seen from the slender, 6-foot-6 shooting guard. “I see him switch out on four-men [on defense] and really be tough enough. Although he’s wiry, he’s tough, guarding them at a post.”
The fifth-year veteran also can switch off easily onto point guards, shooting guards and small forwards, Brown said. But he’s not just a defensive stopper. Richardson also has shown an ability to make plays as a backup point guard when need be, set screens, and make shots.
“There’s more of a willingness to fit in and do what it takes than I thought he showed in Miami,” Brown said. “He was called upon to do more with the team that they had, and he did.”
Last season, his job was to provide scoring.
Now as a Sixer, Richardson has been mindful of what he can do while starting alongside star teammates. As a result, he is focused on just fitting in well and doing whatever the team needs in a particular game.
“He really is capable in a lot of ways,” Brown said.
Richardson’s versatility is different from what the Sixers had in former shooting guard JJ Redick, who signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency. Redick is one of the league’s premier three-point shooters. However, he lacked Richardson’s athleticism and ability to create for himself, and was a liability on the defensive end.
Richardson also will benefit from not being the Sixers’ focal point. Stopping the other starters — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Al Horford and Tobias Harris — might be higher priorities for opposing teams.
“I think I’ll get a lot of open looks this year, especially playing with guys who know how to play good basketball, who get a lot of attention on them,” Richardson said. “So me just finding [openings] in the defense will be a little easier" than it was last season in Miami.
He’ll probably be defended by opposing teams’ point guards because he’ll be the Sixers’ smallest starter by at least three inches. The Sixers could take advantage of the mismatch, as point guards are typically smaller than Richardson. So at least in certain situations, the Sixers could post him up or feed him a lob.
“It’s not going to be all day every day I’m sure,” Brown said of point guards defending Richardson. "But they got to guard somebody. Are [we] going to try to go at it as a post or a lob, maybe?
“I just feel like he’s pliable to a bunch of areas, both offense and defense.”