The 76ers announced Thursday that Kyle O’Quinn is signed to a one-year, veteran minimum contract for $2.1 million.
The team is looking for O’Quinn to provide depth in the post. The seven-year veteran averaged 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 8.2 minutes in a reserve role this past season for the Indiana Pacers. That was the lowest scoring output of his seven-year career.
As a New York Knick in 2017-18, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound power forward/center averaged career highs of 7.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 77 games.
The signing comes on the heels of the announcement of the Sixers’ re-signing of forward Mike Scott to a two-year, $9.8 million deal.