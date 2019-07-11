LAS VEGAS — Mike Scott is officially back.
The 76ers announced Thursday that Mike Scott has signed his two-year, $9.8 million contract to remain with the team.
Scott and the Sixers had agreed to terms back on June 30. However, deals could not be finalized until after noon on Sunday.
“Mike epitomizes what Philadelphia loves — a fierce competitor with a tireless work ethic, who’s driven by the desire to win,” general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. "His toughness, grit and passion are palpable, as the city of Philadelphia has come to know.
“We are thrilled to have Mike back with the 76ers.”
Scott is also thrilled to be back.
The reserve power forward was determined to re-sign with the squad after free agency began after 6 p.m. Sunday.
“I told Brett and [Elton Brand] that I enjoyed my time here, and of course I want to play here and continue to be coached by Brett, be around EB, be around everybody,” Scott said on May 17, one day after the Sixers concluded their season with a Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. “I’m going to talk to my agent, talk to EB, and try to work some things out.”
The fan favorite averaged 7.8 points while shooting 41.2 percent in 27 games this past season with the Sixers.
The Sixers acquired Scott, Tobias Harris, and Boban Marjanovic in February from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Landry Shamet, Mike Muscala, Wilson Chandler, a lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 unprotected first-round pick (via Miami), a 2021 second-round pick (via Detroit), and a 2023 second-round pick (via Detroit) to the Clippers.
Harris signed a five-year, $180-million deal to return to the Sixers. Marjanovic will play for the Dallas Mavericks next season.
“When I found out I was coming here, I was happy. I was excited,” Scott said on May 17. “I love being here. I feel like it gave me a jolt back into my career.”