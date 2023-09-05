Sixers announce Nick Nurse’s full coaching staff for 2023-24 season

The Sixers have announced their full 2023-24 coaching staff under new head coach Nick Nurse.

Rico Hines, Bryan Gates, Bobby Jackson, Doug West, Coby Karl, and Matt Brase will all serve as Nurse’s assistant coaches. Mike Longabardi also will jointly serve as head coach of the Delaware Blue Coats and Sixers assistant coach.

Brase is currently head coach of Haiti’s men’s national basketball team, and also coached the Italian club Pallacanestro Varese for the 2022-23 season. He’ll be joined by Sixers assistant coach and head video coordinator John Corbacio and assistant video coordinator Kareem Thawer.

Fabulous Flournoy and Jason Love are listed as player development and assistant coaches. Rounding out the coaching staff are player development coaches T.J. DiLeo, Reggie Redding, Terrel Harris, and Toure’ Murry.

Hines, Corbacio, Flournoy, and Thawer follow Nurse to Philadelphia from the Toronto Raptors, where they all worked on Nurse’s staff last season.

DiLeo and Redding have been player development coaches with the Sixers since 2021. DiLeo is the son of Tony DiLeo, who coached the Sixers for half a season in 2008-09 after Maurice Cheeks was fired. T.J. DiLeo played collegiately at Temple, while Redding played at Villanova and professionally in Europe.

Harris is a former player who spent time with the Miami Heat and played several years abroad. Murry comes to the Sixers after retiring in September 2022. He had stints with the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and several overseas teams.