MIAMI — Paul Reed isn’t about to give the Miami Heat their flowers.

The 76ers reserve center had just suffered a 106-92 loss to the Heat Monday night at FTX Arena in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“Honestly, I think we can definitely beat this team,” Reed said. “We go out there and be more physical than them and play more aggressive. Keep them on their heels. They’re going to fold. We saw that happen in the second quarter and a little bit in the first. I think that’s one thing we realized facing this team.”

On this night, the Sixers were held to under 100 points for just the second time this postseason. They shot 43 percent (34 of 79) from the field, including making 17.6% (6 of 34) three-pointers. And the Sixers committed 15 turnovers, leading to 22 points by the Heat.

The Sixers had a 51-50 lead intermission, but were outscored 56-41 in the second half.

“Most disappointing part is that we were up at the half and we can really beat this team,” Reed said. “The whole team knew it.

“For me, it’s staying in foul trouble and not being on the court. It’s the most disappointing part for me. I feel like if I’m on the court a little more or I was able to play more, we can win this game possibly.”

Reed committed five fouls to go with four points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 13 minutes.

Asked what he saw in the Sixers that made him so confident, Reed said they have the offense fully aware of their offensive woes on this night.

“That’s the not the problem,” he said. “The only thing we have to worry about is locking them down every possession and getting out in transition. Once we do that, they can’t stop us.”