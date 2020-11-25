His most extensive NBA playing time came this past season when he played 58 games (three starts) for the Jazz. Bradley averaged 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes. He also played in six of the Jazz’s seven playoff games this past season and averaged 1.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 8.0 minutes. Other than in the G League, Bradley hasn’t gotten much of a chance since high school.