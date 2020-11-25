Since going back to college, new 76ers center Tony Bradley hasn’t received an abundance of minutes but at 22, he still feels he is on the right course.
Bradley was acquired on Monday by the Sixers from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Zhaire Smith. That came five days after Bradley’s original team, the Utah Jazz, sent him to the Pistons along with Saben Lee for cash.
Bradley was a first-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Lakers (28th overall) out of North Carolina in 2017 and his rights were traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night. He played just one season of college basketball and was a member of North Carolina’s 2017 national championship team.
That season he averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes. He totaled five points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes during the Tar Heels’ 71-65 national title win over Gonzaga.
During his three years in Utah, Bradley saw limited NBA action. He only appeared in 12 total NBA games during his first two years, but he did play in 44 G League games during that span, averaging 14.5 points and 8.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game.
His most extensive NBA playing time came this past season when he played 58 games (three starts) for the Jazz. Bradley averaged 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes. He also played in six of the Jazz’s seven playoff games this past season and averaged 1.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 8.0 minutes. Other than in the G League, Bradley hasn’t gotten much of a chance since high school.
“It’s been a while since I have had a significant number of minutes, but I feel like I can get there,” Bradley said Wednesday. “I just got to keep working and keep developing, keep working with the guys in front of me.”
In the Sixers case, there are two big obstacles to playing time, three-time All-Star center Joel Embiid and recently signed backup Dwight Howard, who is coming off an NBA championship season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 6-foot-10, 248-pound Bradley is listed as a forward-center, but he said he hasn’t played much power forward. He said during the NBA’s restart in July, he played a little power forward with Jazz all-star center Rudy Gobert.
“It was very brief,” he said.
Bradley said he would be up for playing power forward. That said, the concentration will likely be at center. With Embiid’s injury history and the fact that Howard will be 35 in December, there could be a role for a third center on the team.
Now Bradley is going from playing with one All-Sstar center to another. Gobert was the NBA’s defensive player of the year in 2018 and 2019 and a first-time All-Star this past season.
“It was great learning from him, seeing things he did on the floor, the advantage of having him on defense, the things he would do to alter shots, his presence, just learning different things like that,” Bradley said about Gobert.
Bradley is looking to continue is basketball education with the Sixers and comes to Philadelphia with a defensive mindset.
“I love learning and just trying to grow and finding different things and ways to just improve especially defensively,” Bradley said, “So coming to Philly now with Joel Embiid and guys like Dwight Howard, I am looking forward to continue to grow, watch what they are doing and see what I can take fromt hem and learn and improve my game, especially defensively.”