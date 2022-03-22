Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 116-103 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Tyrese Maxey gets this for scoring a game-high 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including going 3 of 7 on three-pointers. Thirteen of his points came in the fourth quarter when he went 5-for-5 from the field, including two threes. He also had a solid block with 21 seconds left.

Worst performance: This goes to Max Strus. The Heat reserve scored one point after missing all five of his shot attempts. He finished minus-4 in 17 minutes.

Best defensive performance: Bam Adebayo gets this thanks to his game-high three blocks and one steal. The Heat center was solid on both sides of the floor, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Worst statistic: Heat shutout out of second-chances. Miami didn’t record any second-chance points.

Best statistic: Miami was perfect from the foul line. The Heat made all 20 of their free throws.

Best of the best: This was the Sixers’ best win of the season considering that both Joel Embiid and James Harden were sidelined. The team moved back into second place and is now 2 ½ games behind the first place Miami Heat with 11 games remaining.