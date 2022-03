Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey gets double teamed against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and guard Duncan Robinson in the third quarter on Monday. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 116-103 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Tyrese Maxey gets this for scoring a game-high 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including going 3 of 7 on three-pointers. Thirteen of his points came in the fourth quarter when he went 5-for-5 from the field, including two threes. He also had a solid block with 21 seconds left.

Worst performance: This goes to Max Strus. The Heat reserve scored one point after missing all five of his shot attempts. He finished minus-4 in 17 minutes.

Best defensive performance: Bam Adebayo gets this thanks to his game-high three blocks and one steal. The Heat center was solid on both sides of the floor, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Worst statistic: Heat shutout out of second-chances. Miami didn’t record any second-chance points.

Best statistic: Miami was perfect from the foul line. The Heat made all 20 of their free throws.

Best of the best: This was the Sixers’ best win of the season considering that both Joel Embiid and James Harden were sidelined. The team moved back into second place and is now 2 ½ games behind the first place Miami Heat with 11 games remaining.