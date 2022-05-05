MIAMI — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 119-103 loss to Miami Heat at FTX Arena in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday.

Best performance: Tyrese Maxey gets this for finishing with a game-high 34 points to go with two steals in a losing effort. The Sixers guard did have three turnovers. However, he did a lot to keep the Sixers in the game as long as possible. Twenty-three of his points came after intermission. He scored 11 straight points during one stretch.

Best performance in a winning effort: This goes to Jimmy Butler for finishing with 22 points, a game-high 12 assists and a team-high two steals. The Heat forward shot 8-for-15 from the field while being a solid two-way players.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Danny Green. The Sixers swingman shot 1-for-10 from the field, including missing 8 of 9 three-point attempts, to finish with three points. He was a game-worst minus 18.

Best statistic: This goes to Miami’s shooting. The team made 40 of 78 for 51.3%

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They shot 8 of 30 for 26.7%.